Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives $23.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.56.

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

NYSE TOST opened at $16.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $150,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $150,745.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,928 shares in the company, valued at $858,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,654,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,735,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,878,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,422. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Toast by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,755,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,372,000 after acquiring an additional 110,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080,658 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Toast by 85.1% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

