Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$110.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$110.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$100.20.

TSE TD opened at C$80.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$87.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$87.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$76.40 and a 52 week high of C$103.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total value of C$3,367,426.32. In other news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total transaction of C$3,765,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares in the company, valued at C$16,432,241. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total value of C$3,367,426.32. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

