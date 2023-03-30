Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.78.

Shares of TT stock opened at $185.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.09. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,970 shares of company stock worth $6,927,921. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

