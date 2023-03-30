Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 94 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 440.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sempra Energy Price Performance

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.45.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $148.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.90%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

