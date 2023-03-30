Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,433 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $149.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.36. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.