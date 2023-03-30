Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,615 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

General Electric Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $94.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $94.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

