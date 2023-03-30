Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $474.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

