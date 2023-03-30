Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives GBX 1,090.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,090.38 ($13.40).
TPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.66) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.07) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 965 ($11.86) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.36) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, March 6th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread purchased 2,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.44) per share, with a total value of £19,848.92 ($24,387.42). Insiders have bought a total of 2,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.33) per share. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is 4,431.82%.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
