Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $26.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

TRIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $18.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 157.17 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,418 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,929 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

