Truadvice LLC Invests $250,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,201 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $98.62 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $124.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $171.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.93.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

