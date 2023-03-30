TScan Therapeutics (TCRX) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) is one of 282 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare TScan Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TScan Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TScan Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 TScan Therapeutics Competitors 1001 4022 11053 170 2.64

TScan Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 479.15%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 78.68%. Given TScan Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TScan Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TScan Therapeutics has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TScan Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

48.2% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TScan Therapeutics -489.22% -53.68% -38.66% TScan Therapeutics Competitors -5,055.97% -139.13% -39.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TScan Therapeutics $13.53 million -$66.22 million -0.94 TScan Therapeutics Competitors $721.01 million $102.46 million -2.68

TScan Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TScan Therapeutics. TScan Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TScan Therapeutics beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About TScan Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors. The company is also developing vaccines for infectious diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc., to identify novel cancer antigens from the T cells of patients with a certain specific type of cancer. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.