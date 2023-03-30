TXO Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

TXO Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for TXO Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TXO Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Energy Partners’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TXO. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TXO Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on TXO Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

TXO opened at $22.66 on Thursday. TXO Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20.

TXO Energy Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. TXO Energy Partners L.P. is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

