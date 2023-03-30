U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
U.S. Energy Stock Performance
Shares of U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy
About U.S. Energy
US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
