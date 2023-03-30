U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

