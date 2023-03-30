UBS Group Begins Coverage on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s current price.

BSX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,398.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,885 shares of company stock worth $5,754,217. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

