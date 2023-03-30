UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s current price.

BAX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Price Performance

BAX stock opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,220 shares of company stock worth $2,960,502 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,257,000 after acquiring an additional 729,426 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,273,000 after buying an additional 1,142,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,286,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,163,000 after purchasing an additional 103,076 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $100,525,000. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its holdings in Baxter International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,617,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,452,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.