UBS Group Initiates Coverage on DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s current price.

DXCM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

DXCM opened at $113.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. DexCom has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $134.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.18.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $633,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,706 shares of company stock worth $19,567,386 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

