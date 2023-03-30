UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.82.

Insulet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $312.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.53. Insulet has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $326.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,179.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,709,730.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,401 shares of company stock worth $13,647,895 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

