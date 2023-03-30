UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.88.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $126.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.58 and its 200 day moving average is $119.72. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.22, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after buying an additional 1,839,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,471,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

