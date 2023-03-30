Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $555.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $558.08.
ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of ULTA opened at $526.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $517.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $537.52.
Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty
In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
