Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $526.33 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $537.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $517.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.