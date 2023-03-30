Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.08.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $526.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $537.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.93.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $1,205,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

