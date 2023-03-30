Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Ultrapar Participações Trading Up 0.8 %
UGP stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ultrapar Participações Company Profile
Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultrapar Participações (UGP)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.