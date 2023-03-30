Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ultrapar Participações Trading Up 0.8 %

UGP stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,266,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,832 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,583,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 275,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

