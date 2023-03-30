Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Union Jack Oil Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LON UJO opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.31) on Monday. Union Jack Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 20.36 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 53.72 ($0.66). The firm has a market cap of £28.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1,275.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.31.

Union Jack Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 1.21%.

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

