UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.4% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $466.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $481.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.12.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

