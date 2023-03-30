Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 199.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UBX. Mizuho lowered their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.79. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

