UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) to Issue GBX 2.43 Dividend

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.43 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

UP Global Sourcing Price Performance

Shares of UPGS opened at GBX 137 ($1.68) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 134.90. UP Global Sourcing has a 12-month low of GBX 90 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 174 ($2.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.37. The stock has a market cap of £122.35 million, a P/E ratio of 975.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Get UP Global Sourcing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.