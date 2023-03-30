US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.45.

US Foods stock opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. US Foods has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $41.28.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other US Foods news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,692,106 shares of company stock valued at $298,545,463 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 35,325 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in US Foods by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in US Foods by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in US Foods by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

