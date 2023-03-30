V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $438.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $444.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.87. The stock has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of 274.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $601.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.45.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

