V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 415 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $90.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.61%.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

