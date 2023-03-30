V Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $89.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.43.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.