V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Shares of LIN opened at $349.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $362.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.60 and a 200-day moving average of $319.00.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.