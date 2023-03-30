V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $35.70 on Thursday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.69.

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

