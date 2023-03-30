V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 251 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Third Point LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,860 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after purchasing an additional 882,517 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CL opened at $74.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

