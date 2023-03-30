Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lowered its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its stake in Vale by 89.6% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 20,677,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768,971 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,394,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,399 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,092,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,415 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,591,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,664,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 42.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.3542 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.53%.

VALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

