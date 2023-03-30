Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $375.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $358.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $429.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

