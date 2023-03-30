Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Raised by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Gpwm LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 75,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,942,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,184,000 after buying an additional 150,549 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 51,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $80.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.71. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.