Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNTGet Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VRNT. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $37.45 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,304,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,825,000 after purchasing an additional 49,443 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Verint Systems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,126,000 after buying an additional 278,706 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 33.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,066,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,644,000 after purchasing an additional 267,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

