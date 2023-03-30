Veriti Management LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 52.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 48.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $116.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.02%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.