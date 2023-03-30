Veriti Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $95.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.68.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.92.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

