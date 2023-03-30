Veriti Management LLC Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Markel Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $226.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.61. The company has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

