Veriti Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in SAP by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,022,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,281,000 after buying an additional 95,451 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 5.0% during the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,541,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,854,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 74.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,899,000 after purchasing an additional 616,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

SAP Stock Up 0.7 %

SAP Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $124.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.73.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.52%.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.