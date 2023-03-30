Veriti Management LLC Boosts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $226.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.61. The stock has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.