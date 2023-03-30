Veriti Management LLC Boosts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,701,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,889,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $4,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $438.44 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $601.62. The company has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.03, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $444.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.45.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.