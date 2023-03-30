Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,793 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $936,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 150,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

BSAC stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $22.84.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $527.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 19.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.

