Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,898 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,985,000 after acquiring an additional 40,474 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,992,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $409,134,000 after purchasing an additional 190,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $207.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 142.25 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.64.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

