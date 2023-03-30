Veriti Management LLC Buys 170 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,237 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in American Express by 79.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $366,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,912 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of American Express by 16.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after acquiring an additional 675,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 42.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $284,769,000 after acquiring an additional 629,960 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 10.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after acquiring an additional 602,762 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Argus boosted their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Express Stock Performance

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $163.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.39 and a 200-day moving average of $155.85. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $194.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $121.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

American Express announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

