Veriti Management LLC Buys 30,160 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 24,182.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,704,000 after buying an additional 4,633,143 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 174.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,054,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,292,000 after buying an additional 4,488,598 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 123.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,288,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after buying an additional 2,365,694 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 61.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,403,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,095,000 after buying an additional 2,064,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 116.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,456,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,300 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:UMC opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

