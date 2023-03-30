Veriti Management LLC Buys 4,467 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.6% of Veriti Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 211.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $584,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820,187 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 37.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,217,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $721,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,273,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,646 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $38.48 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $161.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,767 shares of company stock worth $618,191. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

