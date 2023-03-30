Veriti Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Dollar General by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Dollar General by 24.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $207.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

