Veriti Management LLC Cuts Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day moving average of $103.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

